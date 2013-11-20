Nov 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Credit Agricole S.A., acting through its
London Branch
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date November 27, 2020
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.853
Reoffer yield 2.398 pct
Spread 87 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 131.8bp
Over the 2020 DBR
Payment Date November 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank,Danske,
DZ Bank & Santander Gbm
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0997520258
