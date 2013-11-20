Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Allied Irish Banks, P.L.C
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 28, 2016
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.7
Yield 2.981 pct
Spread 235 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 275.6bp
over the October 2016 OBL#161
Payment Date November 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,
JPMorgan Cazenove, Morgan Stanley & Nomura
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's), BB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0997144505
