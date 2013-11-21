* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening at around 9.06-9.07 percent on Thursday compared with its previous close of 9.04 percent. * Bonds will track a rise in U.S. treasury yields after Fed minutes from October's meeting showed bond purchases could start to slow at one of its next few meetings if the economy improved enough to warrant it. * Traders say the uptick in U.S. treasury yields and a likely weakness in the rupee may pressure bond yields. * The Reserve Bank of India plans to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Nov. 22, including a new issue of 10-year paper. * The yield gap between short-and long-dated U.S. Treasuries expanded to the widest level in over two years on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve meeting minutes added to expectations that the Fed will hold interest rates at record lows for several years, even after it ends its bond purchase program. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)