* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.80 versus its Wednesday close of 62.57/58, tracking the dollar's broad gains after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October policy meeting suggested the central bank could soon move to taper monetary stimulus. * Most Asian currencies were trading weaker compared with the dollar. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading down 1.07 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore 0.50 percent lower. * The rupee is seen in a range of 62.50 to 63.20 for the session, traders say. * The U.S. dollar got off to a flying start in Asia on Thursday, hitting its highest in nearly a week against a basket of major currencies after the euro was downed by talk of more European Central Bank policy easing. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)