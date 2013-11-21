* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 6 basis points to 9.10 percent on Thursday, tracking an uptick in U.S. treasury yields and weakness in the rupee. * U.S. treasury yields rise, with the gap between short and long-dated debt expanding to the widest level in over two years, after Fed minutes from October's meeting signalled bond purchases could start to slow at one of its next few meetings if the economy improved enough to warrant it. * A weaker rupee is also pressuring bonds. USD/INR trading at 62.84/62.85 versus its previous close of 62.57/58. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)