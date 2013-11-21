* Indian shares fall over 1 percent as worried foreign investors reduce their pace of purchases, raising concerns that momentum will continue to wane after the benchmark BSE index hit a record high on Nov. 3. * The BSE is down 1.13 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 1.2 percent. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth 800 million rupees ($12.8 million) on Wednesday compared with more than 10 billion rupees each on Monday and Tuesday. * FIIs have bought over 362 billion rupees ($5.79 billion) worth of Indian cash shares since August, sparking a rally in Indian shares since their 2013 lows hit on Aug. 28. * Indian shares also weighed down as Asian stocks stumble and the dollar stands tall after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting hints at stimulus tapering. * Among blue chip shares ITC Ltd falls 1.9 percent while HDFC Bank Ltd is down 2 percent. ($1 = 62.5450 rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)