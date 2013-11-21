* India's narrowing current account deficit will not be enough to shield the country from pressures tied to Fed tapering, says Fitch Ratings. * However, Fitch adds the spillover effects of the Indian rupee's weakness have not significantly hurt India's creditworthiness and will therefore not trigger any ratings action at this point. * "(India's ratings) already incorporate both the sovereign's vulnerabilities and tolerance for volatility in global financial market conditions," Fitch said. * Fitch adds India's economy has "not lost much momentum" on the back of "resilient" agriculture and exports, predicts economic growth of 4.8 percent in 2013/14 and 5.8 percent in 2014/15. * Fitch also notes India's fiscal deficit remains under pressure, especially ahead of the general elections due next year, but says the government is likely to clam down heavily on spending. * Fitch rates India at "BBB-minus", the lowest investment grade rating. It revised its outlook for the country to "stable" from "negative" in June. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)