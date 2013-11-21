* After pumping in around $6 billion in Indian cash shares since late August, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are slowing their pace of purchases. * FIIs bought shares worth 800 million rupees ($12.8 million) on Wednesday, compared with more than 10 billion rupees each on Monday and Tuesday. * Some traders also cited heavy basket selling by foreign investors in the main NSE index, meaning sales of entire batches of shares by investors in the last half hour of trading on Wednesday. * Overseas investors also sold stock futures worth 6.5 billion Indian rupees ($103.93 million) over the previous two sessions as per regulatory and exchange data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)