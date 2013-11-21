* India's benchmark 10-year bond prices are off lows on speculation the central bank may announce bond purchases via open market operations (OMO) for a debt that will be replaced by a new bond as the benchmark on Friday. * The 10-year yield is up 3 basis points at 9.07 percent, after rising as much as 7 bps earlier in the session. * "Among the existing bonds, the 10-year is the most likely choice which is why it gets pulled back from around 9.10 percent level," said a trader with a private bank. * Other bonds are lower on the day, tracking a weaker rupee as global risk assets falter after minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting signal the central bank could soon move to taper monetary stimulus. * The soon-to-be-benchmark 10-year bond was trading at 8.75 percent in the when-issued segment, compared with its close of 8.70 percent in the previous two days. * The most-actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond yield is up 3 basis points at 9.06 percent. * The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees ($1.12 billion) of a new 10-year benchmark on Friday as part of its 150 billion rupee bond auction. ($1 = 62.5450 Indian rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)