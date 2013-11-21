* Shares of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd rise as much as 5.1 percent after the Bombay High Court late on Wednesday approved the company's request to hand over land to housing regulators in only one area of Mumbai, as opposed to an initial request to hand over land from two areas. * Companies in the state of Maharashtra seeking to redevelop their properties must hand over a portion of land to state regulators for open space and public use. * Bombay Dyeing had initially been requested to hand over land in both the Wadala and Lower Parel areas of Mumbai, before the company challenged the request in court. * Bombay Dyeing had resisted handing over land from Lower Parel given the higher value of the land, dealers say. * The court on Wednesday granted permission to Bombay Dyeing to hand over land only in Wadala to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority. * Shares of Bombay Dyeing up 3.31 percent at 71.75 rupees as of 0530 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)