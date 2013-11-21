* Shares of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd rise
as much as 5.1 percent after the Bombay High Court late on
Wednesday approved the company's request to hand over land to
housing regulators in only one area of Mumbai, as opposed to an
initial request to hand over land from two areas.
* Companies in the state of Maharashtra seeking to redevelop
their properties must hand over a portion of land to state
regulators for open space and public use.
* Bombay Dyeing had initially been requested to hand over land
in both the Wadala and Lower Parel areas of Mumbai, before the
company challenged the request in court.
* Bombay Dyeing had resisted handing over land from Lower Parel
given the higher value of the land, dealers say.
* The court on Wednesday granted permission to Bombay Dyeing to
hand over land only in Wadala to the Municipal Corporation of
Greater Mumbai and the Maharashtra Housing and Development
Authority.
* Shares of Bombay Dyeing up 3.31 percent at 71.75 rupees as of
0530 GMT.
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)