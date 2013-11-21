* USD/INR rises to 62.85/86 versus its previous close of 62.57/58, after earlier hitting a session high of 62.97. * Gains track global gains in dollar after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October policy meeting suggested the central bank could soon move to taper monetary stimulus. * The central bank spotted intervening in early trade after the rupee fell in line with other Asian currencies. Traders warn continued weakness could spark more intervention from the central bank. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)