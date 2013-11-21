COLOMBO Nov 21 Sri Lanka will aim for more than 7.5 percent annual economic growth in the next three years, President Mahinda Rajapaksa told the parliament on Thursday while presenting the 2014 budget.

The island nation's central bank expects growth of 7.2 percent this year. The International Monetary Fund has forecast 6.5 percent growth this year and again in 2014.

