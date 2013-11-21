* Shares in Dabur India Ltd gain 2 percent as dealers cite attractive valuations after recent underperformance. * Dabur is trading at near 26 times its 12-month forward earnings compared to over 31 times earnings for rivals Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Nestle India Ltd and Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd, according to StarMine data. * Dabur shares have fallen 8.4 percent relative to the benchmark index over the previous 30 days as per StarMine data, the highest lag among its consumer goods peers. * Dealers say recent falls in Dabur shares were due to a reduction in its weightage in MSCI indexes, rather than any change in the company's fundamentals. * Dabur shares were trading very close to their 200-day moving average at about 155 rupees, which has acted as a strong support since the end of 2011. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)