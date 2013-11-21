Nov 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Eika Boligkreditt AS
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 3, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 50bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 50bp
ISIN NO0010697212
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 3, 2018
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.814
Reoffer price 99.814
Yield 2.415 pct
ISIN NO0010697204
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date December 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Norway
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
