Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date November 28, 2017
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.89
Yield 0.778 pct
Spread Minus 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 36.7bp
over the October 2017 OBL
Payment Date November 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & DZ Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000NWB0AA4
Data supplied by International Insider.