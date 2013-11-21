Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Autoroutes DU SUD DE LA France (ASF)
Issue Amount 31 million euro
Maturity Date November 21, 2028
Coupon 3.343 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.343 pct
Payment Date December 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 181 million
euro when fungible
