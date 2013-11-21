Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banco Espirito Santo S.A (BES)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 28, 2023
Coupon 7.125 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 7.125 pct
Spread 605.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 645.4bp
over the OBL#167
Payment Date November 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citigroup , Espirito Santo Investment Bank,
& Morgan Stanley
Ratings B2 (Moody's), B (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Portuguese
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN PTBEQJOM0012
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.