Nov 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date November 27, 2018
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.387
Yield 2.757 pct
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over CT5
Payment Date November 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Credit Suisse, HSBC and UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A+ (S&P)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
