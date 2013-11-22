* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.12 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.6 percent higher * Japanese stocks scaled six-month peaks on Friday as the yen took a spill, though other Asian markets lagged behind as investors become resigned to an inevitable slowdown in U.S. stimulus. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth of 598 million rupees ($9.5 million) on Thursday to snap their 32-day buying streak totalling 238.84 billion rupees, exchange and regulatory data shows. * Banking stocks on watch after the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it would focus on the monitoring of banks' asset quality and help improve the poor debt recovery process in the country, underlining the central bank's growing discomfort with rising bad loans. * Most external members of central bank's advisory committee were in favour of increasing the policy repo rate by 25 basis points at the central bank's last policy review, in line with RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's decision on Oct. 29. * Also, an Indian ministerial panel meets later in the day to discuss the reserve prices for two bands of spectrum and other rules for a round of auction planned in January and Siemens Ltd will report its FY13 earnings results. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)