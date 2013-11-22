* USD/INR is seen opening flattish versus its previous
close of 62.93/94 with domestic shares watched for cues.
* The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
trading up 0.53 percent while the Nifty India stock futures
traded in Singapore were up 0.25 percent.
* Reactions to U.S. Fed minutes seen continuing to support the
pair.
* Selling of shares by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to
the tune of 598 million rupees ($9.5 million) on Thursday to
snap their 32-day buying streak totalling 238.84 billion rupees,
as per exchange and regulatory data, is also seen aiding the
pair.
* Traders expect any weakness to spark intervention from the
central bank.
* The rupee is seen in a range of 62.70/63.30 for the session,
traders said.
* The yen fell to a fresh four-year low against the euro early
in Asia on Friday, left exposed after promising data in both
Germany and the United States underpinned the single currency
and the U.S. dollar.
