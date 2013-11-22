* USD/INR is seen opening flattish versus its previous close of 62.93/94 with domestic shares watched for cues. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading up 0.53 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were up 0.25 percent. * Reactions to U.S. Fed minutes seen continuing to support the pair. * Selling of shares by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to the tune of 598 million rupees ($9.5 million) on Thursday to snap their 32-day buying streak totalling 238.84 billion rupees, as per exchange and regulatory data, is also seen aiding the pair. * Traders expect any weakness to spark intervention from the central bank. * The rupee is seen in a range of 62.70/63.30 for the session, traders said. * The yen fell to a fresh four-year low against the euro early in Asia on Friday, left exposed after promising data in both Germany and the United States underpinned the single currency and the U.S. dollar. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)