* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening flat on Friday compared with its previous close of 9.08 percent on caution ahead of the auction supply. * The Reserve Bank of India plans to introduce a new 10-year benchmark bond later in the day as part of its 150 billion rupee bond auction. * Most external members of a RBI advisory committee were in favour of increasing the policy repo rate by 25 basis points at the central bank's last policy review, in line with central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan's decision on Oct. 29. * Traders say the uptick in U.S. treasury yields will weigh while rupee will be watched for cues. * Market will closely watch outcome of the RBI's 150 billion rupees of bonds sale, including a new issue of 10-year paper. * Expectation of further OMOs in coming weeks may support yields, traders say. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose slightly on Thursday as investors weighed the likelihood of a pullback in stimulus by the Federal Reserve, while economic data and Fed speakers sent mixed signals. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)