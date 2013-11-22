* Indian government bond yields rise slightly on Friday as
traders shed positions ahead of the 150 billion rupees ($2.38
billion) bond auction later in the session, which includes the
sale of a new 10-year benchmark bond.
* The most actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond
yield is trading up 2 basis points at 9.09 percent.
* Meanwhile, the soon-to-be-unveiled new 10-year bond is up 2
bps at 8.77 percent in the when-issued segment on the electronic
trading platform.
* Traders expect the new 10-year bond's cut-off to be around
8.80-8.83 percent.
* The existing benchmark 10-year bond yield is up
2 bps at 9.10 percent.
($1 = 62.9037 rupees)
(neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.
com@reuters.net)