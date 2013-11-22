* Stocks in Cairn India Ltd surged as much as 5 percent after the oil explorer said its board would meet on Tuesday to consider a proposal to buy back shares. * Shares also gained as Brent crude jumped $2 to end at its highest in more than a month on Thursday, fuelled by a sharp run-up in gasoline and gas oil prices on news of dwindling stocks and refinery glitches in the United States and Europe. * Higher crude oil prices help increase realisations at oil exploration firms such as Cairn India, which sells crude in dollars. The rupee also weakened, heading for a third consecutive session of falls against the dollar. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)