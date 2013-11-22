* USD/INR at 63.02/63.04 versus its close of 62.93/94,
after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold a net 598
million rupees ($9.5 million) in shares on Thursday to snap a
32-day buying streak that totalled 238.84 billion rupees as per
exchange and regulatory data.
* Traders say continued weakness could spark intervention from
the central bank.
* Rallies in U.S. and Japan stock markets are also sparking talk
of a shift by global investors to developed markets, with
emerging countries with current account deficits such as India
seen as vulnerable to future Fed tapering.
* USD/INR gains also reflecting demand from state-run oil
companies, traders say.
* Still, India's main NSE share index gains 0.5 percent,
recovering from its biggest single-day percentage fall in nearly
two months on Thursday, putting a lid on USD/INR gains.
* The rupee is seen in a range of 62.70/63.30 for the session,
traders said.
