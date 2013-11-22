* USD/INR at 63.02/63.04 versus its close of 62.93/94, after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold a net 598 million rupees ($9.5 million) in shares on Thursday to snap a 32-day buying streak that totalled 238.84 billion rupees as per exchange and regulatory data. * Traders say continued weakness could spark intervention from the central bank. * Rallies in U.S. and Japan stock markets are also sparking talk of a shift by global investors to developed markets, with emerging countries with current account deficits such as India seen as vulnerable to future Fed tapering. * USD/INR gains also reflecting demand from state-run oil companies, traders say. * Still, India's main NSE share index gains 0.5 percent, recovering from its biggest single-day percentage fall in nearly two months on Thursday, putting a lid on USD/INR gains. * The rupee is seen in a range of 62.70/63.30 for the session, traders said. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)