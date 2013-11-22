* Indian state-run oil companies received only $10.5 billion in
dollars via the RBI's special swap window, below market
estimates of $11-16 billion, J.P.Morgan calculates in a report
on Friday.
* The estimates are based by subtracting FCNR and Tier 1 inflows
from weekly changes in FX reserves, under the premise that any
concessional swap inflows not absorbed into reserves were used
to lend to state-run oil companies.
* These oil companies have been sourcing 60 percent of their
dollar demand since Oct. 18 in markets, J.P.Morgan also
estimates, noting "the oil window has largely ceased to be
active today."
* Given the "relative stability" in the rupee since mid-October,
J.P.Morgan concludes the impact of the oil swap window is much
less important, with the rupee instead remaining supported by
the narrowing current account deficit.
* Traders have feared the rupee would weaken as oil companies
resume sourcing dollars in markets.
* Oil companies must also pay back the dollars borrowed from the
RBI starting early next year, although RBI Governor Raghuram
Rajan has said it is willing to roll over the swaps to avoid
undue pressures on the rupee.
