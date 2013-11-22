* Indian government bond yields are marginally higher and moved in a narrow band, as traders await the outcome of the 150 billion rupees ($2.38 billion) bond auction, which includes a new 10-year benchmark bond. * A Reuters poll of 12 traders shows the RBI may set a cut-off of 8.80 percent for the new 10-year benchmark. * The most actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond yield is trading up 1 basis point at 9.08 percent. * Meanwhile, the soon-to-be-unveiled new 10-year bond is up 2 bps at 8.77 percent in the when-issued segment on the electronic trading platform. * The existing benchmark 10-year bond yield is unchanged at 9.08 percent. ($1 = 62.9037 rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)