* Siemens Ltd, the Indian unit of Siemens AG , may miss the consensus net profit forecast for fiscal year ending September 2013 when it reports results later in the day, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Siemens to report a profit of 2.69 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 2.98 billion rupees. * Siemens Ltd shares are up 2.2 percent at 0626 GMT. Siemens AG owns 75 percent of the Indian unit. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)