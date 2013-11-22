* McLeod Russel India Ltd's shares gain 1.8 percent, as traders cite unwinding of outstanding open positions in November futures contracts <MCLEX3:NS>. * Outstanding open positions in McLeod's November futures fell by 750,000 shares as of 0811 GMT, much higher than the last 5-day average changes of 70,000 shares, as per Thomson Reuters and NSE data. * McLeod's November futures contracts are also up 1.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)