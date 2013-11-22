BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 mln
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Correction to add the additional lead manager)
Nov 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Vostochny Express Bank
Issue Amount $125 million
Maturity Date May 29, 2019
Coupon 12.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 12.0 pct
Payment Date November 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Promsvyazbank, Region BC & Sberbank CIB
Full fees Unidsclosed
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf will likely start the second quarter on Sunday on a weak footing, after crude oil prices traded within a narrow range and global shares fell on profit taking.