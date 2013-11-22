BRIEF-Kuwait Finance and Investment FY profit falls
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
Nov 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date June 28, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.445
Reoffer price 100.445
Payment Date November 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, HSBC & LBBW
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 650 million euro
When fungible
ISIN DE000AAR0165
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017