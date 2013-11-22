* Foreign flows would be key for Indian shares after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth of 598 million rupees ($9.5 million) on Thursday to snap a 32-day buying streak that had totalled 238.84 billion rupees. * Economic data will be also key, with July-September GDP data and fiscal deficit data for April-October on watch. * Traders also expect shares will turn volatile ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Nov. 28. * Nestle India, Tech Mahindra Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd are due to be included in the MSCI India index after Tuesday's close. Sat: Pfizer Ltd and Wyeth Ltd boards meet to discuss merger Mon: Elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh state in central India Tues: Cairn India Ltd board to meet buyback proposal Wed: India's money supply data Thurs: Expiry of November equity derivatives contracts Fri: July-September GDP data (around 1200 GMT) April-October fiscal deficit (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)