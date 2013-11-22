* The health of India's economy will come into shape with July-September GDP data, while fiscal deficit should give further clues about the country's finances ahead of general elections next year. * Bond traders are also hoping for open market operations of bond purchases by the Reserve Bank of India to cool down yields, after the central bank bought 61.6 billion rupees ($979.27 million) of bonds on Nov. 18. * The yield on new 10-year benchmark bond, first issued at an auction on Nov. 22, is expected to remain in an 8.70-8.80 percent range. * The rupee is expected to trade in a narrow range of 62.80-63.50 levels to the U.S. dollar, dealers said. * Foreign flows will be key for currency markets after foreign institutional investors sold shares worth of 598 million rupees ($9.5 million) on Thursday to snap their 32-day buying streak totalling 238.84 billion rupees. Sat: Pfizer Ltd and Wyeth Ltd boards meet to discuss merger Mon: Elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh state in central India Tues: Cairn India Ltd board to meet buyback proposal Wed: India's money supply data Thurs: Expiry of November equity derivatives contracts Fri: July-September GDP data (around 1200 GMT) April-October fiscal deficit ($1 = 62.9037 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)