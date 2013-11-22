BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 mln
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The extremes in valuation differentials that have opened up globally as the year draws to a close will likely be a big factor as fund managers set out allocation plans for 2014.
** The MSCI Asia ex-Japan now trades at its widest discount to the S&P 500 since the 2008 financial crisis. link.reuters.com/vup84v
** And within Asia, China trades at the biggest discount to the rest of the region. link.reuters.com/tup84v
** Even excluding banks, China is still at a comfortable discount to the region even after this week's big jump following the post-plenum fireworks.
** On a pure reversion to mean basis one can expect these gaps to narrow.
** For the move to sustain, however, the focus will be on earnings where, based on current forecasts, China still lags the rest of Asia. link.reuters.com/gyp84v
** Skeptics of China's reform agenda point out that none of the announcements so far have dealt with one of the biggest obstacles to growth ahead i.e. overcapacity.
** Francis Cheung at CLSA says "...reform halo will likely fade once markets realize 2014 will face slowing growth and reform implementation will take longer than expected."
** Till that halo comes off, however, these valuation gaps look like they are worth exploiting.
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf will likely start the second quarter on Sunday on a weak footing, after crude oil prices traded within a narrow range and global shares fell on profit taking.