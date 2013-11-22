BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 mln
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Caisse D'amortissement DE LA Dette Sociale
(CADES)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 25, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.839
Yield 2.393 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct October 2023 OAT
Payment Date November 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas ,Natixis & SG CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 3.25 billion euro
when fungible
Temp ISIN FR0011642693
ISIN FR0011521319
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf will likely start the second quarter on Sunday on a weak footing, after crude oil prices traded within a narrow range and global shares fell on profit taking.