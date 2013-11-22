Nov 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wurttemberg Forderbank

Guarantor Federal state of Baden-Wurttemberg

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date November 27, 2017

Coupon 0.65 pct

Issue price 99.85

Reoffer price 99.85

Payment Date November 27, 2013

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000A1C9ZY9

