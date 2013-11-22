BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 mln
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date March 15, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 93.25
Yield 9.371 pct
Payment Date November 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.1875 pct m&u & 0 pct selling
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 725 million Brazilian real
when fungible
ISIN XS0875150871
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf will likely start the second quarter on Sunday on a weak footing, after crude oil prices traded within a narrow range and global shares fell on profit taking.