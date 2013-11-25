* ECB's Coeure doesn't see deflation as economy is improving
* Disinflation to extend into medium term
* ECB unexpectedly cut rates to record low this month
By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
TOKYO, Nov 25 A senior European Central Bank
official said slowing price growth, or disinflation, in Europe
is likely to continue for now, but will not progress to
deflation because the economy is recovering and inflation
expectations remain anchored around 2 percent.
Executive board member Benoit Coeure said Europe's economy
is stabilising and the banking sector is strengthening, but
policymakers need to make progress with structural reforms to
bring down unemployment and encourage business investment.
With euro zone inflation running at 0.7 percent, well below
its target of just under 2 percent, several ECB members have
said they are open to taking new steps to prevent deflationary
pressure from harming the economic outlook.
"We did not act because we see deflation risks materialising
in the euro area," Coeure said. "Rather, we acted because we
wanted to keep a sufficient safety margin above zero percent
inflation."
A slowdown in inflation in the euro zone prompted the ECB to
cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.25 percent
earlier this month, but a more conservative minority at the bank
voted against this move, raising concerns about a split within
the bank.
Because the euro zone economy is growing again, inflation
will very gradually return to a level that is close to but below
2 percent, Coeure said, but added monetary policy alone cannot
ensure a sustained economic recovery.
Deep structural reforms are also needed to raise the
potential growth rate and avoid a vicious circle where low
growth expectations cause companies to delay investment, which
would further lower potential growth, he said.
Last week ECB President Mario Draghi poured cold water on a
media report that the ECB was actively considering taking its
deposit rate - now at zero - into negative territory.
This move would see the ECB effectively charging banks a fee
to hold their money overnight, and could possibly encourage
banks to lend more, which could ease deflationary pressure.
The euro fell against the dollar and the yen last week a
after the media report was published.