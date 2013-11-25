* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.42 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.56 percent higher. * Oil prices fell sharply on Monday after Iran and six world powers sealed a deal curbing its nuclear programme, a fillip for global economic growth that found expression in heartier share prices in Tokyo and Seoul. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold stock futures worth 1.01 billion Indian rupees ($16.06 million) and cash shares worth of 28 million rupees on Friday, exchange and regulatory data shows. * Apart from foreign flows traders say economic data will be key, with July-September GDP data and fiscal deficit data for April-October on watch this week. * Traders also expect shares will turn volatile ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Nov. 28. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)