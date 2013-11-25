* Indian government bond yields may ease as global crude oil prices slip after a breakthrough nuclear deal between world powers and Iran. * Bonds are likely to gain with yields dropping a couple of basis points at open, say dealers. The new 10-year paper is likely to see sustained buying interest. * The new 10-year bond yield closed at 8.78 percent on Friday, while the existing 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.10 percent. * Easing liquidity on government spending and return of oil dollar demand back in the forex market will mean the overnight rate will be closer to the repo rate for the next two weeks. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)