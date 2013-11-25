* USD/INR is seen opening lower around 62.65 versus its previous close of 62.87/88. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan is up 0.54 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are up 0.36 percent. * A dealer tips the pair to move in a range of 62.20-62.80 for the session. * Month-end demand should keep the pair well bid, while gains will be limited by foreign fund inflows. * The dollar rose to a six-month high against the yen on Monday in Asian trading as market participants tested the greenback's upside after speculators had bet on further dollar gains. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)