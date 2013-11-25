* Foreign institutional investors extended their selling spree in Indian stock futures to a fourth day on Friday, totalling sales of 10.2 billion rupees, as per regulatory and exchange data. * The selling in stock futures is seen alongside overseas investors selling cash shares worth 428.3 million Indian rupees ($6.81 million) over the previous two sessions to snap a 32-day buying streak that had totalled 238.84 billion rupees. * Waning risk appetite from foreign investors is reviving concerns about India's vulnerability when the Federal Reserve begins to taper its monetary stimulus given the country's dependence on overseas flows to bridge its current account deficit. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)