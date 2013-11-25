* Shares of state-run oil marketing companies gain after Brent crude drops more than $2 a barrel on Monday as supply fears ease following a breakthrough nuclear deal between world powers and Iran over the weekend. * Tough sanctions against Iran in the past two years have slashed exports from the OPEC member by more than half and cost Tehran billions of dollars in revenue losses a month, keeping Brent above $100 a barrel despite weak global demand. * Shares of Indian Oil Corp gain 2 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp surges 2.8 percent, while Bharat Petroleum Corp is up 2.5 percent in pre-open trading. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)