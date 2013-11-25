* Indian government bond yields ease as global crude oil prices slip leading to hopes of lower inflation. * Brent crude dropped more than $2 a barrel on Monday as supply fears eased following a breakthrough nuclear deal between world powers and Iran over the weekend. * The new 10-year bond yield is the most traded so far with yields down 3 bps at 8.75 percent, while the existing 10-year benchmark bond yield now unchanged at 9.10 percent. * Easing liquidity on government spending and return of oil dollar demand in the forex market will mean the overnight rate will be closer to the repo rate for the next two weeks. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)