* USD/INR trading at 62.55/56 versus its close of 62.87/88, on gains in the domestic sharemarket. * Traders, however, expect further losses to be limited on the back of month-end dollar demand from oil firms. * The pair is expected to move in a 62.20-62.80 range during the session, two dealers say. * Local shares are trading up 1.4 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)