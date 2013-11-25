* India's benchmark index gains 1.47 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 1.51 percent after Brent crude dropped more than $2 a barrel following a breakthrough nuclear deal between world powers and Iran over the weekend. * Falling oil prices could help contain inflation and narrow India's current account deficit given the country imports crude for most of its needs, traders say. * Shares of state-run oil marketing companies gain: Indian Oil Corp gains 2 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp surges 4.8 percent and Bharat Petroleum Corp is up 2.4 percent. * Also, Axis Bank Ltd gains 2.3 percent after exchange operator BSE Ltd said it will include the lender in its benchmark BSE index starting on Dec. 23. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)