* USD/INR trading at 62.60/61 versus its previous close of 62.87/88, as gains in the domestic share market keep hopes for foreign fund inflows alive. * Local shares are trading up 1.2 percent. * Traders expect further losses in the pair to be limited on the back of month-end dollar demand from oil firms. * The pair is seen moving in a 62.20-62.80 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)