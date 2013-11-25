* Indian government bonds keep gains on expectations of sustained lower global crude prices after Iran deal, easing liquidity. * The new 10-year bond yield is the most traded so far with yields down 5 basis points at 8.73 percent, while the existing 10-year benchmark bond yield is down 2 bps at 9.08 percent. * "The new 10-year bond may outperform till the next election. The GDP data on Friday might determine the short-term trend," said a senior dealer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)