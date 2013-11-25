Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower GLL Iht Pte Ltd
Issue Amount SG$125 million
Maturity Date December 02, 2016
Coupon 3.550 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.55 pct
Payment Date December 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & HSBC
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
