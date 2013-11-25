Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an increased on Monday.

Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date July 4, 2028

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 100.005 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 22.2bp

Over the DBR Due July 2028

Payment Date December 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bayern Lb, BNP Paribas, DZ Bank,

Nord LB, LBBW & WGZ Bank

Ratings Aaa(Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000MHB10J3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)