Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Societe Generale SFH
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 5, 2021
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.667
Reoffer price 99.667
Yield 1.675 pct
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske, Medio, Natixis, Nord/LB,
RBS & Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011644392
Data supplied by International Insider.